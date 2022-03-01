SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rolled past Liberty 64-42 in the Division III District Semifinals at Salem High School on Tuesday night.

Mick Hergenrother led the way for the Cardinals with 15 points. Jack Pepperney added 12, while Drew Pecchia also reached double-figures with 10 for the Cardinals.

Liberty was led by Rushad Chambers who tallied 13. James Davis added 9 points in the setback for the Leopards.

Liberty’s tournament run comes to an end with a mark of 16-7.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 16-9 on the season. The Cardinals advance to face Springfield in the Division III District Final.