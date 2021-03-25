Mooney handles Boardman; Cardinals remain undefeated

With the win, Cardinal Mooney remains unbeaten at 3-0 on the season

Cardinal Mooney lacrosse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney topped Boardman 18-3 in girls’ high school lacrosse action Thursday night.

Anna Wollet led the way with five goals in the win for the Cardinals. Angelina Rotunno had four goals, two assists and seven draw controls.

Ella Szalay had two goals, four assists and four draw controls.

Annie Daprile added a pair of goals while Taylor Creighton, Lucy Graziano, Sophia Sdregas, Savanna VanSuch and Ava Szalay each tallied one goal apiece for Cardinal Mooney.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney remains unbeaten at 3-0 on the season. The Cardinals are slated to return to action Tuesday on the road in Shaker Heights against Laurel High School.

