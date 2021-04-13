Mooney handles Akron St. V’s in girls lacrosse

Image by pictureback from Pixabay

Cardinal Mooney topped Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary 11-8 in girls' high school lacrosse action on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney topped Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary 11-8 in girls’ high school lacrosse action on Tuesday evening.

Angelina Rotunno led the way for the Cardinals with three goals.

Annie Daprile, Lucy Graziano, and Ella Szalay tallied two goals apiece, while Sophia Sdregas added a single goal. Anna Wollet recorded a goal and recorded two assists.



Ava Szalay led the Mooney defense with seven ground balls.

Sophia Graziano piled up fifteen saves in the win for the Cardinals.

Cardinal Mooney returns to action on Thursday night at Boardman at 7:30 p.m.