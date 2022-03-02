GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate and Westminster Women’s Basketball standout Camden Hergenrother was named First Team All President’s Athletic Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Hergenrother earned her first all-conference selection of her career. She finished fifth in the PAC in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. She led the league in assists per game (4.3), while ranking fourth in steals (2.6), and tenth in field goal percentage (.435).

Ursuline graduate Lindsay Bell earned Honorable Mention All-PAC honors. She is posting an average of 8.9 points per contest. She finished second in the PAC in field goal percentage at .487. Bell ranked third in rebounds per game (9.5), and sixth in blocked shots (1.0).

Westminster standout Natalie Murrio earned PAC Player of the Year honors. Murrio is Westminster’s second all-time PAC Player of the Year selection.

Murrio leads the PAC in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game. She also ranks third in the league in free throw percentage (.799, 111-139), fourth in assists per game (3.1), seventh in field goal percentage (.448, 160-357), 11th in three-point field goals made (37, 1.4/g), 12th in rebounding average (7.1/g) and 15th in blocked shots per game (18, 0.7/g).

2021-22 All-PAC Women’s Basketball Teams

First Team

Lindsay Garrison – Bethany

Allison Podkul – Grove City

Brooke Fuller – Waynesburg

Camden Hergenrother – Westminster

Natalie Murrio – Westminster

Second Team

Julianna Skowron – Chatham

Megan Kallock – Grove City

Meghan Dryburgh – W&J

Kamryn Lach – W&J

Piper Morningstar – W&J

Honorable Mentions

Makenzee Mason – Bethany

Ashleigh Wheeler – Bethany

Emily Durkee – Chatham

Madison Doan – Franciscan

Mia San Nicolas – Geneva

Cynthia Stewart – Geneva

Ella Marconi – Saint Vincent

Lindsay Bell – Westminster

PAC Sportsmanship Team

Taylor Stinnett – Bethany

Sierra McClain – Chatham

Natalie Conner – Franciscan

Shannon Wolfe – Geneva F

Mara Polczynski – Grove City

Lauren Gamble – Saint Vincent

Colleen Trainer – Thiel

Kamryn Lach – W&J

Madisen Dayton – Waynesburg

Katie Fitzpatrick – Westminster