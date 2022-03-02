GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate and Westminster Women’s Basketball standout Camden Hergenrother was named First Team All President’s Athletic Conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Hergenrother earned her first all-conference selection of her career. She finished fifth in the PAC in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. She led the league in assists per game (4.3), while ranking fourth in steals (2.6), and tenth in field goal percentage (.435).
Ursuline graduate Lindsay Bell earned Honorable Mention All-PAC honors. She is posting an average of 8.9 points per contest. She finished second in the PAC in field goal percentage at .487. Bell ranked third in rebounds per game (9.5), and sixth in blocked shots (1.0).
Westminster standout Natalie Murrio earned PAC Player of the Year honors. Murrio is Westminster’s second all-time PAC Player of the Year selection.
Murrio leads the PAC in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game. She also ranks third in the league in free throw percentage (.799, 111-139), fourth in assists per game (3.1), seventh in field goal percentage (.448, 160-357), 11th in three-point field goals made (37, 1.4/g), 12th in rebounding average (7.1/g) and 15th in blocked shots per game (18, 0.7/g).
2021-22 All-PAC Women’s Basketball Teams
First Team
Lindsay Garrison – Bethany
Allison Podkul – Grove City
Brooke Fuller – Waynesburg
Camden Hergenrother – Westminster
Natalie Murrio – Westminster
Second Team
Julianna Skowron – Chatham
Megan Kallock – Grove City
Meghan Dryburgh – W&J
Kamryn Lach – W&J
Piper Morningstar – W&J
Honorable Mentions
Makenzee Mason – Bethany
Ashleigh Wheeler – Bethany
Emily Durkee – Chatham
Madison Doan – Franciscan
Mia San Nicolas – Geneva
Cynthia Stewart – Geneva
Ella Marconi – Saint Vincent
Lindsay Bell – Westminster
PAC Sportsmanship Team
Taylor Stinnett – Bethany
Sierra McClain – Chatham
Natalie Conner – Franciscan
Shannon Wolfe – Geneva F
Mara Polczynski – Grove City
Lauren Gamble – Saint Vincent
Colleen Trainer – Thiel
Kamryn Lach – W&J
Madisen Dayton – Waynesburg
Katie Fitzpatrick – Westminster