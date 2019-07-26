Mooney grad, Syracuse senior Andrew Armstrong named to Wuerffel watch list

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement

FORT WALTON, Florida (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate and Syracuse senior linebacker Andrew Armstrong was one of the 93 FBS players named to the preseason watch list for the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Armstrong, who suffers from Type 1 diabetes, actively supports the Central New York chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Armstrong is also a member of the leadership group for Syracuse University’s chapter of Uplifting Athletes.

Now entering his final college season, Armstrong has played in 37 games on special teams and at linebacker. He has 74 career tackles, including a personal-best 45 last season. He’s also recovered three fumbles with one interception and one pass breakup in his career.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 5 and the finalists will be announced on November 18.

The formal announcement of this year’s winner will be made on December 10 at the National Football Foundation’s press conference in New York City.

The formal presentation of the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy will take place at the 51st All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 14, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

