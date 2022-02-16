YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney golf standout Alyssa Rapp has officially signed to compete in the college ranks at Westminster College.

She made the decision official at a signing ceremony at the high school on Tuesday.

Rapp is a four-year letter winner and 2020 and 2021 Player of the Year at Cardinal Mooney.

She has earned honorable mentions, second or first team honors each year from the NE

Ohio Golf Coaches Association.

“Being a student athlete at Mooney has helped me to learn how to work hard and set goals in

every sport I play,” Rapp said. “I went to state for golf two times with my team and one time by

myself. It took lots of practice and a constant positive mindset to achieve my goals for high

school. I look forward to bringing this discipline and competitive drive to the college level.”

Cardinal Mooney golf coach Mary Theresa Bellino has guided Rapp for the past four seasons.

“Alyssa has been an important part of Cardinal Mooney golf for four years. As a freshman, she

was part of our team that advanced to the OHSAA State Tournament. As she developed her

skills in her sophomore year, she was an integral part of the team advancing to the state

tournament again the next year,” Bellino said. “In her junior year, our team was young, but she

worked hard to individually advance to the state tournament.”