COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls relay team placed sixth in the 4×400 at the OHSAA Track and Field State Meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The relay team of Sammy Rotunno, My’Kiah Jones, Talecia Huff and Sophia Diorio posted a time of 4:03.75 in the finals to secure a spot on the podium.

The team also placed ninth in the 4×200.

Overall, Cardinal Mooney qualified five girls total in five events at the state meet:

Sophia Diorio= 400m, 4×200 relay, 4×400 relay

Sammy Rotunno=300 hurdles, 4×200 relay, 4×400 relay

Talecia Huff= 4×200 relay, 4×400 relay

My’Kayla Jones= High Jump, 4×200 relay

My’Kiah Jones= 4×400 relay

In addition, five Cardinal Mooney boys qualified for state in two events:

Zy’Aire Hill = 110m hurdles, 4×100 relay

De’Andre Riley = 4x100m relay

Tyon Flowers = 4x100m relay

Dennis Clark = 4x100m relay

John Jones = 4x100m relay

All local athletes that reached the podium can be found here.