COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls relay team placed sixth in the 4×400 at the OHSAA Track and Field State Meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The relay team of Sammy Rotunno, My’Kiah Jones, Talecia Huff and Sophia Diorio posted a time of 4:03.75 in the finals to secure a spot on the podium.
The team also placed ninth in the 4×200.
Overall, Cardinal Mooney qualified five girls total in five events at the state meet:
Sophia Diorio= 400m, 4×200 relay, 4×400 relay
Sammy Rotunno=300 hurdles, 4×200 relay, 4×400 relay
Talecia Huff= 4×200 relay, 4×400 relay
My’Kayla Jones= High Jump, 4×200 relay
My’Kiah Jones= 4×400 relay
In addition, five Cardinal Mooney boys qualified for state in two events:
Zy’Aire Hill = 110m hurdles, 4×100 relay
De’Andre Riley = 4x100m relay
Tyon Flowers = 4x100m relay
Dennis Clark = 4x100m relay
John Jones = 4x100m relay
All local athletes that reached the podium can be found here.