Mooney girls’ perfect the SVC slate once again; Hough scores 14 against East

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls’ basketball team finishes their Steel Valley schedule with another perfect 6-0 record following their 44-24 win over East. Last year, Mooney won the league crown with the identical conference mark.
Mooney improves to 11-6 overall this year.
Katie Hough led the Cardinals with 14 points while Maria Fire closed out her night with 10 points.
Senior Brianna Thompson paced East with 10 points.
Next Wednesday, the two schools will meet in the playoff opener. The winner will face either Southeast or West Geauga on Saturday in the Sectional Final.