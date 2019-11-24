Mooney girls open season with win behind Scavina’s 15

Alaina Scavina led Mooney with 15 points on 5 of 5 from the line

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney girls opened the new season with a 54-28 win over visiting Cleveland Central Catholic. This afternoon, the Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter. Mooney held the Ironmen to single digits in each of the four quarters (6, 6, 8, 8).

The Cardinals were led by Alaina Scavina’s 15 points (5-5 FT) as well as Katie Hogue’s 10 and Caitie Perry’s 7 points respectively.

Mooney (1-0) returns to action on Wednesday at Valley Christian.

Hazel Seyou led the visitors with 8 points. Cleveland Central (0-1) will face Lutheran East on Tuesday