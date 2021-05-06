Mooney girls lacrosse rolls on senior night

With the win, Mooney improves to 13-2 on the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rolled past Copley Fairlawn 19-3 on senior night on Thursday.



Anna Wollet led the way with six goals, four draw controls and five ground balls.



Annie Daprile had five goals and an assist, while Angelina Rotunno tallied four goals and an assist.



Ava Szalay, Lucy Graziano, Savanna VanSuch and Ella Szalay scored one goal apiece.



Sophia Graziano and Gia DiVincenzo combined for five saves in goal.

With the win, Mooney improves to 13-2 on the season. The Cardinals will travel to Akron Hoban next Tuesday at 6 p.m.