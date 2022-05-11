YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls lacrosse team topped Poland 16-6 in the regular season finale on Wednesday night.

Senior Angelina Rotunno led the way for the Cardinals with seven goals, two assists and nine draw controls.

Diara Yelverton had five goals while Ella Szalay added a pair of goals, one assist and five draw controls.

Addison Stacy finished off the scoring with two goals in the win for the Cardinals.

Cardinal Mooney will host Shaker Heights Laurel in the first round of tournament action Saturday at 11 a.m.