Mooney girls rout Struthers in Sectional play

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Cardinal Mooney girls soccer team topped Struthers 16-0 Monday night to advance in tournament play.

The Cardinals scored three goals in the first 8 minutes of the game.

It is Mooney's 10th-straight win after starting the season 0-3-4.

The 6-seeded Cardinals advance to play the 3-seed Howland Thursday night at 7PM