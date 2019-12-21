Mooney girls roll behind 3 double-digit scorers

Caitie Perry led the way with 15 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney girls’ improve to 6-1 following their 47-19 win over Valley Christian this afternoon. Taking game-high honors was Caitie Perry – who went for 15 points. Alaina Scavina made 7 of 8 free throws and finished with 13 points. Her teammate Katie Hough poured in 10 points also. Mooney shot 77.3% from the foul line (17-22).

For Valley Christian, Daz Dean and Kristen Gill each had a team-high 6 points. The Lady Eagles will participate in the CVCA Holiday Tournament on Friday.

The Lady Cardinals will face Louisville on the road next Saturday.