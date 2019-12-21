Mooney girls roll behind 3 double-digit scorers

Sports

Mooney will next play Louisville on Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cardinal Mooney basketball

Caitie Perry led the way with 15 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney girls’ improve to 6-1 following their 47-19 win over Valley Christian this afternoon. Taking game-high honors was Caitie Perry – who went for 15 points. Alaina Scavina made 7 of 8 free throws and finished with 13 points. Her teammate Katie Hough poured in 10 points also. Mooney shot 77.3% from the foul line (17-22).

For Valley Christian, Daz Dean and Kristen Gill each had a team-high 6 points. The Lady Eagles will participate in the CVCA Holiday Tournament on Friday.

The Lady Cardinals will face Louisville on the road next Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com