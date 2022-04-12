YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Cardinal Mooney football standouts made their college choices official at a signing ceremony on Tuesday.

Linebacker/running back Davontae Miller and defensive back/wide receiver Tyrin Howell will be teammates at the University of Findlay, while running back/linebacker Daqua Douglas will take the field at Westminster College next season.

In 10 games for the Cardinals last fall, Miller amassed 148 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. He rushed for 630 yards and tallied 138 receiving yards.

“I chose the University of Findlay because the coaches made me feel like I was home,” said Miller, a first-team All Steel Valley Conference selection in 2021. “Also, it’s close enough for my family to be able to support me at my games.”

Howell feels strongly that Findlay is the perfect fit to continue his career.

“I chose Findlay because it was such a great atmosphere during my visit,” he said. “They let you know loud and clear what they are expecting out of you, and I want to compete and be a part of a winning program”

For Douglas, Westminster had a similar feel to Cardinal Mooney.

“It’s a family there,” he said. “It feels like home, and the coaching staff welcomed me with open arms. Also, it’s not too far away, so my family can come to most games.”

“Cardinal Mooney prepared me for college football because of the level of competition here and also the work ethic we develop,” Miller said. “I think Mooney has really prepared me for college football, both academically and athletically due to all the hard work we put in on and off the field.”