Mooney evens their record at 6-6

WHEELING, West Virginia (WKBN) – Trailing by 5 at halftime, Mooney outscored Linsly – 32-23 – in the second half to even their record at 6-6 with their 60-56 win. Mike Pelini scored 24 and Devon Jenkins finished with 23 points and 7 rebounds. The Cardinals have won 4 of their past 5 games.

Linsly was led by Marshall Taylor – who closed out his night with 23 points. The loss drops the Cadets to 9-5. Linsly will play against Shadyside on Tuesday.

Mooney is set to meet Valley Christian at home on Tuesday.