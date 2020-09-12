Mooney edges East; Pelini notches first win as head coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney edged Youngstown East 7-0 in high school football action Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

Following a scoreless first half, the Cardinals scored the lone points in the game in the third quarter.

Quarterback Pat Guerrieri avoided a sack, and connected with AJ Pecchia for a touchdown pass.

Cardinal Mooney picks up the first win under new Head Coach Carl Pelini. The Cardinals will host Chaney next Saturday.

East drops to 0-3 overall on the season. The Golden Bears will meet Ursuline in week four.

