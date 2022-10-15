MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Steubenville would score four touchdowns unanswered to beat the Cardinals 28-7.

First quarter, Mooney’s Ashton O’Brien finds Nolan Rabinsky for the first down to get the Cardinals offense moving.

That would lead to an O’Brien touchdown pass to Alec DelSignore, who goes up to get it and make this a 7-0 game.

But Steubenville’s offense would go to work, Phaeton Hill finds Isaac Hill across the middle for the 20-yard touchdown to tie this game up at 7.

The Big Red would pull away and take down Mooney 28-7.