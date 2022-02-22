YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney has posted wins in five of their last seven outings following tonight’s 66-22 victory over Mineral Ridge.

Rocco Turner paced the Cardinals with 13 points while Mick Hergenrother added 11.

Mooney connected on 9 three-point baskets. Jack Pepperney led the team with a trio of baskets from long-distance (9 points).

On Friday, Mooney (14-9) will face Crestview for the sectional championship. The Cardinals are seeking their first back-to-back sectional titles since 2014 (2013-14).

Payton Zupko and Julian Rozzi each scored 5 points for the Rams. Ridge closed out the season with a 6-17 record.