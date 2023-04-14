NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In a ballgame that went down to the wire, Cardinal Mooney closed the door on a Warren JFK rally in the bottom of the last inning to hang on for a 5-4 win.

View extended highlights from the back-and-forth game above.

The Cardinals were led by Logan Boyd, who went 2-4 on the day with a double, a run batted in and two runs scored. Boyd would also record a save on the mound, getting Mooney out of a jam in the seventh inning with two strikeouts.

Cam Sweeney also delivered a huge two-run double in the fourth inning during a three-run fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead.

Johnathan Brenner would go six innings for the Cardinals striking out seven batters on his way to the win.

For JFK, Michael Condoleon and Santino Ciambotti recorded extra base hits as the Eagles drop to 5-2 on the season.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 3-4 and has now won back-to-back games for the first time this year.