Mooney clinches SVC title; Perry nets 23

Caitlin Perry scored game-high 23 for Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mooney girls’ basketball team clinched the Steel Valley Conference title tonight by topping rival-Ursuline, 66-36, on the road. Caitlin Perry led all scorers with 23 points as she connected on 5 three-point baskets. Katie Hough and Maria Fire also finished their night in double-figures as Hough went for 13 and Fire had 11.

Ursuline dropped to 5-11 overall as freshman Paris Gilmore hit on both of the team’s three-point makes as she closed out her night with 13. Anisah Moorman added 8 points. The Irish turn around to host Kennedy Catholic on Saturday afternoon.

Mooney (9-6) will play at Southeast on Saturday.