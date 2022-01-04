YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Big games across the Mahoning Valley Tuesday night include Chaney at Mooney, Heartland Christian versus Warren Kennedy and Lowellville playing host to McDonald.

Steel Valley opener

Chaney (6-3) at Cardinal Mooney (6-3)

Last season, as a result of the pandemic, the Cowboys and the Cardinals were unable to meet. Their last meeting came on February 11, 2020, at Chaney. The Cowboys won that contest, 68-44. Cam Lawrence (16) and Travis Easterly (15) combined for 31 points for the victors.

After a 5-1 start, Chaney has fallen in two of its last three outings (to St. Vincent-St. Mary, 74-53; at Medina, 70-55).

Mooney opened the season with three straight wins, then dropped three in a row before notching wins in three consecutive games which included the Salem Holiday Classic championship over Neshannock (36-34).

Liberty seeks to continue an unblemished start in MVAC Grey

Liberty (5-3) at Garfield (5-3)

Senior James Davis has averaged 21.5 points over his last six games for the Leopards. During that stretch, he’s also connected on 14 three-point baskets and has compiled at least six rebounds in each game.

Liberty stepped out of conference to top Ursuline (65-60) on December 28 and then was nipped by 2-points at Struthers (47-45) last Thursday.

The G-Men jumped out to a 4-1 start before falling in two of their past three games which included losses to LaBrae (77-53) and Campbell Memorial (79-61).

McDonald-Lowellville meet in a MVAC Scarlet Tier showdown

McDonald (3-4) at Lowellville (6-2)

The Rockets have dropped their two matchups to Heartland Christian (75-68) and Springfield (58-54), a pair of teams that have combined for a 15-2 record.

The Rockets’ defense has shined, especially over the course of their last four games where Lowellville has allowed just 42.3 points per game to be scored. Campbell Memorial’s lone loss came against Lowellville in Cleveland on December 12. In their seven wins this season, the Red Devils have averaged over 79 points per game. Against Lowellville, they were only able to register 49 points (in their 53-49 setback).

McDonald is a couple of points away from being 6-1. The Blue Devils have lost three of their four games this season by four points or less (to Liberty, Mohawk, Jackson-Milton). The Blue Devils are seeking a marquee victory – a win at Lowellville could alter their season.

Heartland travels to Warren

Heartland Christian (9-2) at Warren JFK (0-3)

Heartland Christian has gotten it done by scoring triple-figures (101 against Mineral Ridge) as well as playing solid defense (holding five of its last nine opponents to 58 points or less).

JFK was within two points of Girard (57-55) in their last outing fourteen days ago.

Will the Eagles pick up win #1 or will the Lions continue to play winning basketball tonight?

EBC tilt; Warriors face Canton South

West Branch (6-0) at Canton South (6-3)

Canton South jumped out to a 5-0 start before falling in three games over a five-day stretch to Alliance (61-54), Walsh Jesuit (53-35) and Strongsville (71-48).

The Wildcats will get the opportunity to face unbeaten West Branch at home.

Dru DeShields has posted 15 points or more in five of his six games this season. Over their last four outings, the Warriors have outscored their opposition by an average of nearly 25 points.

Others to watch: Canfield at Fitch; Ursuline at Harding, Boardman at Howland