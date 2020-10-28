Mooney blanks rival Ursuline; Cardinals advance to district championship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney blanked rival Ursuline 3-0 in the Division III Boys Soccer District Semifinal Tuesday evening.
Savvas Pizanias, Brian Philibin, and Justin Durkin tallied goals for the Cardinals in the win. Philibin and Christopher Philibin also recorded assists for Mooney.
The Cardinals held a 22-2 advantage in shots. Mooney goalkeeper Aidan Vargo finished with three saves.
Ursuline’s Zack Pipala tallied 15 saves. The Irish end the season with a record of 8-8-2.
Mooney improves to 12-2-4. The Cardinals advance to face Columbiana in the Division III District Final Saturday at 1 p.m. at YSU.
