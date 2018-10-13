Warren Harding tops Mooney 19-7 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Adams paces Harding in win over Mooney [ + - ] Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Cardinal Mooney traveled to Warren to take on the Raiders Friday night.



It was a back and forth first half as John Murphy's QB sneak from one yard out put the Cardinals ahead 7-6 at the 2:18 mark of the second quarter.



However that lead was short lived as the Raiders answered back as Kayron Adams rolled for 59 yards to put Warren Harding back on top.

The Raiders went for two but couldn't convert, they still held the lead 12-7.

Warren Harding added one more touchdown on the night and taking home the victory 19-7.

Cardinal Mooney falls to 3-5 on the season, while Warren Harding moves to 6-2 in the AAC Gold.