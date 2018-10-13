Warren Harding tops Mooney 19-7
The Raiders moves to 6-2 on the season taking down Mooney
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Cardinal Mooney traveled to Warren to take on the Raiders Friday night.
It was a back and forth first half as John Murphy's QB sneak from one yard out put the Cardinals ahead 7-6 at the 2:18 mark of the second quarter.
However that lead was short lived as the Raiders answered back as Kayron Adams rolled for 59 yards to put Warren Harding back on top.
The Raiders went for two but couldn't convert, they still held the lead 12-7.
Warren Harding added one more touchdown on the night and taking home the victory 19-7.
Cardinal Mooney falls to 3-5 on the season, while Warren Harding moves to 6-2 in the AAC Gold.