Monumental night for Southern as team wins 1st sectional championship

Southern also notched win #14, a single-season best for the Indians

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A monumental night for Southern as they topped Badger, 13-1, to win their first sectional championship in school history. The Indians also registered their 14th win – the most by a Southern team.

Timmy West tossed 5 innings of 2-hit ball while striking out 8 for the win.

Samuel May and Garrett Brewer each belted 2 hits apiece.

Brock Smalley (1 for 3) set the school’s single-season record for hits with his 30th of the season. Connor Lewis (1 for 2, 2 RBIs) also made history as he set the single-season record at Southern with his 26th RBI of the season.

Next up for the Indians, a matchup against Heartland Christian on Tuesday at Cene Field 1 at 6:30 p.m. for the opportunity to advance to the district championship.

Division IV Struthers District Semifinal

Lisbon at Warren JFK, May 25 at 4 p.m.

Southern vs. Heartland Christian, May 25 at 6:30 p.m.