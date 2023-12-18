SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ashley Shroades became Southern’s all-time leading scorer in the Indians’ 54-33 win over Lisbon. Shroades led all scorers with 25 points. No. 25 is closing in on 1,800-points for her career.

Makenna Jones and Josie Stanley contributed 10 and 9 points, respectively.

Next up for Southern is a road matchup at Valley Christian on Jan. 4.

The Blue Devils had won their previous three games before Monday night’s setback.

Brooklyn Cousins paced Lisbon with 13 points (4 assists) and Morgan Lively added 12 and 9 boards.

Lisbon will be matched against Wellsville when they return to the court on Jan. 4.