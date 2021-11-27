Montreal scores 5 times in 3rd for win over Pittsburgh

Sports

by: , DAN SCIFO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) blocks a shot by Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) with Danton Heinen (43) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) blocks a shot by Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) with Danton Heinen (43) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens scored five third-period goals and ended a lengthy road drought with a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Josh Anderson scored two empty-netters in the third period and Tyler Toffoli added another.

Christian Dvorak and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the final 20 minutes for the Canadiens, who snapped a seven-game road slide.

Jonathan Drouin scored in the second period for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped a season-high 47 shots.

Sidney Crosby, Evan Rodrigues and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh, which saw its five-game winning streak end. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com