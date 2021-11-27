Montreal scores 5 times in 3rd for win over Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) blocks a shot by Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) with Danton Heinen (43) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens scored five third-period goals and ended a lengthy road drought with a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Josh Anderson scored two empty-netters in the third period and Tyler Toffoli added another.

Christian Dvorak and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the final 20 minutes for the Canadiens, who snapped a seven-game road slide.

Jonathan Drouin scored in the second period for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped a season-high 47 shots.

Sidney Crosby, Evan Rodrigues and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh, which saw its five-game winning streak end. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.