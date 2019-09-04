Montgomery sets school record helping Crestview stay unbeaten

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) - Chaney's football team paid a visit to the Cleveland Browns' training facility in Berea on Tuesday, and the Cowboys received VIP treatment.

All players received a pair of Nike Air Max 720s, which were presented by Odell Beckham, Jr. himself. Over 100 pairs of shoes were passed out to the team.

Beckham met with the team to discuss life lessons, stressing the importance of an education and staying dedicated.

The project is a combined effort from Nike and NFL 100.

Chaney returns to action this Friday night at home against Beechwood.