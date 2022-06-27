BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Little League District 2 Ohio SoftbaIl Tournament got underway Monday night at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

In the Minor (8-10) Division, Austintown defeated Poland 2-0; and Canfield defeated Boardman 8-6.

Austintown will play Canfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 on Field S-1, while Poland will play Boardman in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Tuesday on field M-1.

In the Major (10-12) Division, Boardman defeated Poland 10-0; and Canfield defeated Austintown 15-10.

Boardman will play South Range at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 on Field S-2. Poland will play Austintown at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Field S-2.

The softball district championship games will be played on Tuesday, July 5.