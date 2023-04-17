DETROIT (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians-Detroit Tigers game scheduled for Monday night has be postponed due to inclement weather.

Cold temperatures and heavy winds are in the forecast, and the change was made out of an abundance of caution for player safety and fan comfort.

Monday night’s game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday.

Game one of the twin-bill will be played at 1:10 p.m. with game two to follow.

Hunter Gaddis is slated to pitch game one for Cleveland. Eduardo Rodriguez is the scheduled starter for Detroit.