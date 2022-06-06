CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday night’s series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The game has been rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, June 7 starting at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA) will be on the hill for Cleveland in game one against right-hander Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA).

Taylor Hearn (3-4, 5.48 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Rangers in game two. The Guardians have not yet announced a starter for the nightcap.

Cleveland enters Tuesday’s action with a record, in second place in the Central Division. The Guardians are 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins.