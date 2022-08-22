NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The junior varsity and varsity football program in the Mohawk Area School District will be inactive until at least this Sunday during an investigation involving members of the high school football team.

We reached out to the district’s leaders and they say there are claims of potentially unlawful activity.

The district said, in accordance with legal requirements, the appropriate law enforcement authorities were contacted and the district’s administration is conducting an investigation.

“The District has been made aware of allegations involving the high school football team and claims of potential unlawful activity. In accordance with legal requirements, the appropriate law enforcement authorities were contacted and the District’s Administration is conducting an investigation. Parents of football team members have been notified of the issue and all appropriate steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the District’s students and to investigate the matter thoroughly. Because this matter involves minor students and matters protected by student confidentiality, the District will not be providing additional details while the investigation is pending.” – Mohawk Area School District

Mohawk Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said while all activities and games are being postponed for now, the district isn’t releasing further information on the investigation at this time.

A statement is expected to be made upon the completion of the investigation.

Chelsea Simeon and Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.