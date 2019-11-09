Watch: Mogadore holds off Brookfield in playoff shootout

Mogadore scored 21 unanswered points in the second half, to hold off Brookfield 49-21.

MOGADORE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mogadore scored 21 unanswered points in the second half, to hold off Brookfield 49-21 in Division VI Region 21 playoff action Friday night.

Tyler Briggs scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the loss for the Warriors. Haden Gibson accounted for a rushing touchdown, and also threw a touchdown pass.

The Wildcats scored 7 touchdowns on 7 complete drives. The only drives that didn’t end with a touchdown, ended with kneel downs at halftime and the end of the game.

Brookfield ends the season 8-2

Mogadore 9-1

winner to face the winner of Beverly Fort Frye (10-0)/Dalton (9-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at a location to be announced.