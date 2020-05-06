Model of consistency: New Mount Union football coach looking to carry on winning tradition

Head football coach Geoff Dartt is looking to lead the Purple Raiders to a 14th national championship

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in 34 years, the Mount Union football program will not be led by someone with the last name Kehres.

Geoff Dartt was named the Purple Raiders’ new head coach in January. But thanks to the pandemic, preparing for his first season in charge has been far from routine.

“Nobody is at an advantage here. Everyone is kinda in the same thing,” Dartt said. “We’ve done a great job communicating with our team throughout the week whether it be text, phone calls, Facetime or positional meetings.”

Dartt won three national championships in the mid-2000s as a player at Mount Union. He has since spent seven years as an assistant coach with the Purple Raiders, five of those as offensive coordinator.

Previous head coaches Larry and Vince Kehres taught him the importance of staying consistent. It’s a mantra that helped them lead the program to 460 victories combined.

“We do have a great culture,” Dartt added. “Our guys understand the expectations, and so do our incoming recruits. So, for us, it’s business as usual. We know what we have to do to be the best version of Mount Union Football and that’s what we intend to do.”

In the meantime, Dartt says the status of the 2020 campaign remains uncertain at the moment, but he’s eagerly awaiting a return to the field in his new role. Still, he is charged with the same old expectations — helping Mount Union win the 14th national championship in program history.

“You don’t truly appreciate something until you don’t have it anymore. So, the guys being away, I can’t wait to see them,” he said.

Mount Union is slated to open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Westminster.