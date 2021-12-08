CLEVELAND (AP) – Darius Garland scored 24 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 115-92 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Garland also had six assists as Cleveland won for the fifth time in seven games.

Mobley, the third overall draft pick, shot 8 of 11 and had a season-high five blocked shots and two steals.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points with nine assists for Chicago, which had its four-game win streak snapped.

Lonzo Ball added 19 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds, but shot 8 for 23 from the field.

The Bulls played their second game since DeMar DeRozan was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.