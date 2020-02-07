MM2K: Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro eclipses 2,000-point mark in win

ROCKY GROVE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rolled past Rocky Grove 63-20 in girls’ high school basketball action Thursday night.

Senior Malia Magestro piled up 27 points in the victory. The Youngstown State recruit also surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory.

With the win, the Golden Eagles have now won fourteen straight games. They remain in first place in the Region 1 standings.



Kennedy Catholic improves to 17-2 overall on the season, and returns to action on Saturday on the road at Norwin. Tipoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.



