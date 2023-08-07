CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Major League Baseball has officially issued a punishment for Cleveland Guardians third-baseman Jose Ramirez and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for their roles in Saturday night’s benching-clearing brawl.

Ramirez has been suspended for three games, while Anderson was suspended for six games.

Ramirez plans to appeal the punishment.

In addition, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase have each been suspended for one game. Francona and Clase will miss Monday night’s game, while Sarbaugh will miss Tuesday’s contest.

Finally, Cleveland’s Gabriel Arias has been fined an undisclosed amount of money for his involvement in the fracas.