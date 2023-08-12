CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez had his three-game suspension cut to two games on appeal.

Major League Baseball announced the appeal decision on Saturday.

The punishment stems from a benches-clearing brawl between the Guardians and White Sox last Saturday night. In the fight, Ramirez and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson exchanged punches before benches emptied onto the field.

As a result, multiple suspensions were issued earlier this week including Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sabraugh, and closer Emmanuel Clase.

Ramirez will begin serving his suspension on Saturday, and will miss the final two games of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This season, Ramirez is batting .282 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI’s. He will return to the Cleveland lineup on Tuesday when the Guardians hit the road to Cincinnati.