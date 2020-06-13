MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72 game season

FILE – In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago. Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The union is not likely to accept

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball and its players are moving closer to a deal or to Commissioner Rob Manfred ordering a shortened season without an agreement.

According to details of the proposal obtained by The Associated Press, MLB offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72 game schedule beginning July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason under MLB’s plan. The offer is good through Sunday. The union is not likely to accept.