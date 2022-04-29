NEW YORK (WJW) — Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred announced on Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two full seasons.

He will not receive pay. The suspension, which begins on Friday, is for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

The former member of the Cleveland Indians responded on his verified Twitter account:

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Prosecutors declined to file charges against the 31-year-old on allegations of beating and sexually abusing a woman, who sought a protection order.

Earlier this week, Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against the alleged victim and one of her attorneys.