CLEVELAND (AP) – Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.

Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the final period as Cleveland outscored New York 37-15.

Love made five 3-pointers and Mitchell scored 12 points – both also had four-point plays – in rallying the Cavaliers from a nine-point deficit.

Jalen Brunson had 12 points and three assists in the third, giving the Knicks their largest lead at 93-84.

Brunson and Evan Fournier finished with 16 points apiece, while Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each had 15 for New York.