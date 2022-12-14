DALLAS (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90.



It was Mitchell’s first time to see Luka Doncic and Dallas since his final game with Utah last April.

The Jazz lost 98-96 at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference.



Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders.



Doncic scored 30.



The Cavs took control with a 17-0 run in the first half.