ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points, his fourth straight 40-point game, to help Cleveland to a 117-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

The win secured the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference for the Cavaliers. Right now the Knicks are the five-seed with three games left.

Mitchell scored Cleveland’s last six points to become the first Cavalier ever to score 40 or more points in four straight games. James Harden is the last player to score 40 or more, doing it in five straight games in 2018-19.

Caris Levert added 19 points in Cleveland’s 50th win of the season, giving them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Markelle Fultz had 23 points and eight assists, and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic (34-45).

The loss eliminated Orlando from playoff contention.

The Magic ran off 13 straight points while the Cavs went scoreless for more than four minutes of the first quarter, and Orlando led by nine when Gary Harris hit a 3-pointer midway through the second period.

But after being held to four shots and six points in the first 17 minutes, Mitchell got it going late in the first half, combining with Levert on a rally that pulled Cleveland (50-30) ahead just before halftime.

Two Mitchell 3-pointers, with a couple of Jarrett Allen blocks in between, lifted the Cavs to a 108-99 lead with 6:04 left.

Wendell Carter, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, hit two 3-pointers to regain a one-point lead for the Magic before Levert’s final 3-pointer put the Cavaliers back ahead with 3:31 remaining.