SEATTLE (AP) – Mitch Haniger hit a three-run home run in the first inning to account for all of Seattle’s offense, while Marco Gonzales tossed six strong innings in the Mariners’ 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.



Seattle took the opener of a key four-game series between playoff contenders in the American League.

The teams will play six more times over the next 10 days in what could be a potential postseason preview.



Haniger took Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie deep to left-center field three batters into the game.



Cleveland’s only run off Gonzales came in the first when Steven Kwan doubled and scored on José Ramírez’s infield groundball.