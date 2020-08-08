Missouri Valley Football Conference makes decision on fall football schedule

The Missouri Valley Football Conference, which YSU is a part of, is pushing their conference schedule to the spring

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – In a meeting Friday night, the Missouri Valley Football Conference presidents have voted against a fall league schedule. The plan is to play an eight-game conference schedule in the spring.

Several conferences made similar decisions Friday, putting eligible teams to make the postseason under 50%, which would halt the FCS Playoffs in the fall.

“Without question, the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student athletes and hearing their feelings,” said Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS playoffs. It’s great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”

The conference did leave the door open for teams to play non-conference games in the fall. Several MVFC teams have games against FBS schools, which bring in extra revenue to the programs.

It was voted to leave it up to the individual school whether or not to play those games in the fall.

Youngstown State is slated to play Akron September 5, Duquesne September 12th, and Eastern Kentucky September 19 in non-conference play.