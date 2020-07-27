Missouri Valley Football Conference issues statement on 2020 football season

The Missouri Valley Football Conference says patience is warranted before modifying the 2020 season

SAINT LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Missouri Valley Football Conference, of which Youngstown State is a member, issued the following statement regarding the upcoming season.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has determined patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains a possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes. The MVFC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances.

Youngstown State is slated to open the season on Saturday, September 5 on the road at Akron.