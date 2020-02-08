Missouri man gets autograph from NASCAR legend 18 years after request

Clay Teague, a collector, has sent dozens of cards to athletes, hoping they'll sign it and send it back -- but this one from 2002 got lost along the way

ST. CHARLES CO., Mo. (CNN Newsource) – “Can I get your autograph?” It’s a question that often brings a swift “yes” or “no.” But a Missouri man just got his answer — after 18 years.

When Clay Teague checked his mail Monday, a mystery for almost two decades was answered.

“I see my handwriting on the outside of the envelope but, of course, when I open the letter, it’s a Dale Earnhardt, Jr. NASCAR card with his signature on it.”

A collector of cards and coins, Clay can be found at his day job at Scottsman Coin and Jewelry.

But a 2002 inquiry to NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. somehow got lost along the way.

“I sent this card to his garage with an envelope so he could mail it back. Apparently, 18 years later, Dale had a chance to sign it and put an extra 18 cents postage because the stamp went up a lot in those 18 years.”

Over the years, this collector has sent cards to athletes but had forgotten all the addressees he mailed.

It’s possible the famed racer is catching up on his mail because he has more time these days. Earnhardt, Jr. is now retired from racing.

Clay will be watching Sunday, February 16 when the two-time Daytona 500 champion will wave the green flag for the 62nd running of the Great American Race on FOX.

And he’ll be watching his mailbox in case another NASCAR card shows up from his past self to his future self in the years ahead.

When asked what advice he would give to himself in another 18 years…

“Well, I guess just hang onto the same address. If you move addresses and stuff, you may not get this card.”