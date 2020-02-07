Mission accomplished: Western Reserve tops McDonald to win share of MVAC title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Sports Team 27 has learned that YSU is set to hire Doug Phillips as its next head football coach. The announcement is expected to come Saturday.

Phillips recently served as the running backs coach for the University of Cincinnati.

A native of New Middletown, Ohio, Phillips served as head football coach at Springfield Local (1997-2000) and Salem (2001-05), turning around both programs. Phillips led his high school alma mater, Springfield Local, to back-to-back state playoff appearances. His 1999 team won the first of consecutive league championships and made the first of two playoff appearances, while his 2000 squad went undefeated in the regular season and returned to the postseason, where it to the state quarterfinals.

After four years at Springfield Local (1997-2000) Phillips moved onto Salem High School, where he spent five seasons (2001-05) and guided his teams to better records every season, culminating with a league runner-up finish in 2005.