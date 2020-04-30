Minor League Baseball shoots down reports that season is canceled

Reports that the 2020 Minor League season has been canceled are false

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida, (WKBN) – Reports that the 2020 Minor League season has been canceled are false, according to Minor League Baseball.

Wednesday night, the governing body issued the following statement in reference to those published reports:

“The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled is

false. Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was

made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season.”

The start of baseball season in both the Major League and Minor League remains unclear thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are slated to open the 2020 season on Thursday, June 18, on the road at West Virginia. It is unclear if schedule changes are forthcoming.