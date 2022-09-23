BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch is dominating Minerva, leading 51-0 at the half.
In the first half, the Warriors scored on a 15-yard-touchdown pass from Dru DeShields to Nate Summers. Check out the highlight.
West Branch (4-1) will visit Marlington in week seven.
