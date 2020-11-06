Mineral Ridge’s successful season ends at regionals

The Rams fell to the Dalton Bulldogs, 3-0 Thursday as Ridge finishes the season at 22-3

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge volleyball team fell to Dalton, 3-0 Thursday in a Division IV Regional Semifinal at Uniontown Lake High School.

The Rams kept things close throughout, but the Bulldogs proved to be too much as Mineral Ridge lost in straight sets, 18-25, 14-25 and 23-25.

Dalton advances to play Monroeville Saturday in the regional championship.



The Rams were led by Katelyn Lesko with 13 kills and 15 digs, while Danielle Aulet had 25 assists and Jersey Tucker 6 kills.

Mineral Ridge caps off their successful season with a 22-3 overall record. The Rams also captured an MVAC title with a perfect 14-0 league record and were also crowned district champions.